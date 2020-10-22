Flato lays out plans for west end development

October 22, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Flato Developments, the developers building on the west end of Shelburne, have presented Council with a conceptual plan for their first phase of construction.

Emma West, who works with Bousfields the planning consultant assisting Flato Developments, presented a concept proposal for the first phase of development to Town Council during their meeting on Monday (Oct. 19). The concept presented was for senior housing and commercial space to be built as part of the development’s first phase.

“We have a plan to develop the lands in four separate phases and what I’m here to speak to you about tonight is the first phase of that development specifically,” said West to councillors. “Specifically for this evening, we are focused on senior housing and a commercial development.”

Flato has been working on plans to develop just over 38 hectares of land on the west end of Shelburne. The two separate pieces of land that Flato plans to build on sit north of Main Street and east of Fourth Line, within the town. For the first phase, Flato is planning a commercial building for retail uses as well as four-storey senior housing facility, to house up to 93 units, to be built on approximate 2.2 hectares of land. The two buildings will “front” onto Main Street.

“It is just a small portion of the site,” explained West.

A similar senior housing development by Flato Development, known as Edgewood Suites, is being built in Dundalk and is now underway with the breaking of ground for construction.

“They are very familiar with this type of development, they’re familiar with the surroundings and the need for senior housing in this broader area,” said West.

Following the presentation from West, Coun. Walter Benotto questioned whether there had been any discussions with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) regarding an access road, which West said there had been “preliminary” discussions.

Coun. Kyle Fegan and Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson both questioned the time frame for the project which West said will depend on the “planning approval process”.

There is no confirmed date for when construction of the first phase of the Flato Development project will start, at this time.

