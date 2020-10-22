Shelburne Wolves start training at CDRC ahead of new season

October 22, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Players sign in and take a quick health screening including having their temperature taken before practice, but at least the Shelburne Wolves are back on the ice.

The ice was put back in the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex this past week and the Wolves wasted no time in booking time and getting players practicing.

Five divisions of Wolves players were practicing all day on Saturday from early morning through to late afternoon.

There are all sorts of safety protocols in place from screening players and parents when the arrive in the arena to spaced dressing areas in the bleachers.

Players arrive at the arena with most of their gear on so getting ready means just putting on skates and a helmet.

League executive are limiting the number of players to 15 during practice just to be on the safe side, although in the Stage 3B of opening they could have as many as 25 players at one time.

The spectator area is also spaced out with seating areas marked to keep parents at a distance if they need to wait during the practice.

Plans to start playing games are now in the works, however the Wolves will be very limited in which teams they can play this season.

They can only play other teams with the designated health authority area meaning they can play teams from Honeywood and Grand Valley.

With such a limited number of teams it is unlikely there will be a full league style strategy this season.

It also means rep level players will be mixed with house league players as rep teams won’t be playing this season due to the restrictions on travel to other areas.

When they do get some games going, the rules will be different this years with three-on-three or four-on-four hockey and very limited contact on the ice.

There are also new rules about face-offs and what to do when a goalie freezes the puck.

Even with all the new restrictions and rules, the players just seem to be happy to be back on their skates.

Readers Comments (0)