Ice plant running once again at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

October 22, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It’s a little later in the year than usual, but the ice is now being put into the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

There was a delay due to the COVID-19 situation as no one was sure if restrictions would even allow hockey to be played this year, however with many new rules put into place for skater safety, the decision was made to fire up the ice plant and get ice activities at the arena underway.

Putting in the ice after a long summer takes a few days. The arena crew started working on the process on Tuesday, October 13, and it takes about ten days until the ice is in place and ready for use.

“The original plan was to have ice in the arena this week,” explained Chris Gerrits, chair of the CDRC. “We’ve been working with all of our user groups including minor hockey and figure skating groups.”

Chris said arena staff have been discussing the opening of the ice surface with those local groups who need ice to continue their activities and have been working together to ensure ice is available while at the same time adhering to safety protocol as mandated by both the provincial government and local health authorities.

“Minor hockey has done a lot of work in modifying the season,” Chris said. “We’re committee to running through to Christmas unless government shuts it down.”

Shelburne Minor Hockey issue a statement on their registration page asking people to thoroughly read the registration process for this year.

“There is information regarding the expectations and protocols for the season as well as information regarding the season structure and refund policies,” the statement says.

Minor hockey groups this year will be playing a modified version of the game.

This includes three-on-three or four-on-four hockey.

In addition, there are other rule changes regarding face-offs, contact, and what is expected from players both on and off the ice.

Many municipalities have already put the ice in their arena’s while others are either waiting for a while or have decided not to put the ice in this year.

Hockey and figure skating groups in Shelburne should be able to start getting out on the ice around October 23.

Readers Comments (0)