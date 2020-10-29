Some local residents oppose Mansfield Ski Hill development

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A group of Pine River Valley residents are expressing concern over a new development that is scheduled to begin phase one of construction at the Mansfield Ski Club in spring of 2021.

Phase one of the project’s long term goals will be a series of 12 stacked town homes built at the base of the ski hill.

The new homes will be offered to club members on a first-come, first served basis, with prices ranging from the mid to high $400,000’s.

The long term goal is to build 93 units on the property. Rezoning in the area has already been approved, with a site plan approval pending for a further 48 units, followed by a plan to build 45 more units in the future.

The Ski Club said the project is designed to meet the needs of club members who want to spend more time at the club and in the area when they are not on the slopes.

“We are delighted to be announcing the launch of Mansfield Property Management and provide our members with what they have been asking for – onsite accommodation to enhance their ski experience and allow them to spend more meaningful time at the Club and the great Mulmur area,” said Rob Walkowiak, president, Mansfield Ski Club and Mansfield Property Management Board Member. “Members look forward to their time on the hill, but likewise, taking part in the family-friendly aprés ski activities that are offered as part of our experience. These new residences will enable them to spend more time with friends and the ability to explore the area outside of the ski club.”

However a group of nearby residents don’t see the development as a positive step for the area.

The Pine River Valley residents group attended a Mulmur Council meeting on October 7, to voice their concerns about the development.

Residents who live outside of the 600 metre notification zone said they did not become aware of the proposed development until July of this year.

The main concern is waste run-off contaminating the Pine River. Residents claim that the river cannot handle the run-off from almost 100 stacked units.

Increased traffic, garbage, and flooding from storm water runoff, were also on the list of concerns.

Some residents questioned how a development of this size could be allowed when they have been denied permission to build small structures on their own property because runoff posses an environmental risk.

The Club is looking at long term growth with this project which will eventually include re-grading of the ski hills to add elevation and pedestrian oriented village.

Town Council stated they are taking all concerns into consideration to ensure growth is appropriate considering the slopes are a recreation area.

Council discussed the concerns have directed staff to do research and provide a response that will be include on the council agenda later this year.

