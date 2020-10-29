Shelburne Home Hardware turning popular ‘Ladies Night’ event into week-long celebration

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre is adapting their annual Ladies Night event for 2020, creating a weeklong function called Ladies Week.

Ladies Night, is an annual event at the local Home Hardware in Shelburne that has been hosted by store owner Bill Gillam for the last seven years. The event in the past has been scheduled as a one night, three hour long gathering that sees massive sales on items within the store, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event has been forced to adapt. This year the event will be known as Ladies Week, with sales starting on Nov. 2 and running through to Nov. 7.

“The ladies can choose the date, the time and just come in at their leisure, based on their schedule over those six days,” said Gillam.

While gatherings such as the Ladies Night have been stopped or in the least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillam said he questioned why they couldn’t still hold the event in some capacity. From there the discussions on adapting the event started as a way to “still offer something”.

“It’s a give back, saying thank you for being part of our store for years,” said Gillam.

Similar to the previous event, Ladies Week will see sales and discounts on various items in the store including Christmas items as well as unique items bought at gift shows throughout year. Women, who are registered in the event, will receive a certificate at the store with a list of items that are part of the event.

Gillam said that potential items in the sale may include candles, quilts, and clocks from their home expressions section.

“You’ll have the decorative Christmas ornaments, and you’ll have the home expressions section of our store,” said Gillam.

A draw for either $200, $300, or $500 store credit will also be part of the event, with the winner being notified on Nov. 8. The first 250 women to sign up for Ladies Week will receive a free gift card at checkout.

Participant are required to pre-register for Ladies Week, which closes on Oct. 31.

