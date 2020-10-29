Shelburne Public Library News

October 29, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Our Community Reader this week at 7:00 pm on Monday will be Alex McLellan. Listen to Alex read one of her own books on our YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram pages. If you missed a Reader, just check out our YouTube channel and you can see the archived reading.

Curbside Pickup

To extend our service, if you require assistance in selecting reading material, please email or call us and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Curbside Pickup- Call 519-925-2168 or email info@shelburnelibrary.ca and let us assist YOU through the process.

Make sure you receive our eNewsletters to keep you up to date and informed about our services and new programs by contacting info@shelburnelibrary.ca

Teen Scene

It’s time to register for November’s Teen Take & Make kits! Accompanying instructional videos are released on the dates mentioned below. Feel free to follow along with us, or watch when it’s convenient for you! Our upcoming activities include:

Rock photo holders- Tuesday, November 3rd, Stained Glass Poppies- Tuesday, November 10th, DIY Cracked Glass Gems- Tuesday, November 17th, Clay Gratitude Leaves- Tuesday, November 24th

You can register for the upcoming activities in which you’re interested by going to https://forms.gle/4mSyuwJkBLKubHGo9, and we will contact you to pick up your supplies! If you have any questions or trouble registering, email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Children’s Programs

We have all our wonderful programs coming to you virtually now!

Scientists in Situ: Scientists in Situ is your child’s chance to be a scientist in their own home. Take home a kit with all of the supplies you need to interact in this program Live online. Follow along, ask questions, and make discoveries with our Head Scientist in real-time

LEGO Club: We are posting build challenges every Wednesday.

Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Each Thursday evening the Shelburne Public Library has a fun addition to your bedtime routine – our livestream Sleepy Story Time! Join us at 7:00 pm and listen to four new stories every week.

Story Time: Each Friday at 10:00am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of Take-Home Story Time crafts! Each week we sing songs, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags. Keep an eye out, pre-registration for November will be available soon.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca. and sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events.

