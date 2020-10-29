Auto Care Plus offers digital inspections

October 29, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

From racing to automotive service, Justin Forsyth has always been around cars.

As the new owner of Auto Care Plus in Shelburne, Justin has re-opened the shop on Industrial Drive after taking over in September.

The shop had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin and his team are now open for business and provide full auto service.

He started working around cars at an early age through family relations who were into racing.

“I started working on the race cars then got into racing myself,” Justin explained. “It’s always been a passion of mine – being a mechanic. It was kind of bred into me at a young age so it’s always been a dream of mine to become a licensed technician and own my own garage.”

Justin earned his automotive technician license by apprenticing at a car dealership in Barrie. He built a small two bay garage next to his house to start his own business.

When the opportunity arose to buy the local shop in Shelburne, it seemed like a perfect fit for what he was trying accomplish. The shop still works under the NAPA Auto Pro umbrella.

Keeping up with current technology, the shop offers a digital inspection for each vehicle.

“Our technicians all work on tablets so during the inspection they take pictures of what’s going on with the vehicle – both good and bad,” Justin explained. “It creates transparency between the technician, the service advisor and the customer. The customer can see everything the technician sees.”

The information is recorded digitally so even if you have to return later, your vehicle information in still available. This is a great way for customers to see for themselves what components need servicing or may need servicing in the future. It also lets them know that other areas of the vehicle are working correctly.

Justin has put some exciting new procedures in place like their ‘white glove’ service where they pick up and drop off vehicles.

In keeping with current restrictions, the team now offers new payment methods for customers who would rather not come into the shop.

There is also a drop box service for customers who need servicing but don’t want to enter the shop. You can book an appointment over the phone then simply drop your keys in the box. The team will contact you through messaging, phone, or e-mail to keep you informed of the status of your car.

Auto Care Plus is a full service auto centre welcoming customers at their Industrial Drive location.

