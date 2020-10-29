Shelburne Wolves finally announce start of new season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves are now on the ice.

The Wolves executive announced that they were ‘hopeful’ to have insurance by October 17, so they could start the season for U7 to U16 players. U18 players are scheduled to start the following week.

It was hoped the season would start the previous week however things were delayed as there was need to finalize the final insurance details to make sure all players could be on the ice.

Players were on the ice all day Saturday practicing skating drills and honing their hockey skills.

To get the house league going, players are being assessed by coaches who will create teams based on making them as competitive as possible.

Players U11 and above have been divided into practice squads and after the first four sessions of development, they will be assigned to a team fro games. They will also stay with their designated practice squad for the remainder of the season and play games with the assigned team.

Arriving for practice on Saturday, players were met by a club executive who asked a few questions then digitally recorded everyone’s temperature as part of an ongoing safety protocol.

No one registered above the required maximum allowable temperature.

Players are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to ice time to avoid having too many people in the arena.

There is no access to dressing rooms so players are asked to arrive wearing as much gear as possible. They can put on skates and helmets in the arena. There are designated areas in the arena for players to suit up. Seats are marked with an ‘X’ to comply with social distancing protocols.

The Wolves will mostly playing house league style games this season although some games will be scheduled against teams from Honeywood and Grand Valley.

