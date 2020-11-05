Shelburne Curling Club planning to hit the ice in January

November 5, 2020

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There’s no doubt that members of the Shelburne Curling Club have been missing their time on the ice sheets this year.

Curling at the Club has been delayed but is expected to get underway in January.

The popular sport has players of all ages who appreciated the skill it takes to play the game, as well as the camaraderie that goes along with being a member of the Club and socializing in the club room.

The plan is to open the Club in the new year while maintaining social distance protocols and following advice from the governing bodies of the sport in the country and across the province.

“We are planning to open on Jan. 2,” explained Shelburne Curling Club president, Rob Scott. “We will be following the guidance and advice provided to us from Curling Canada and CurlOn in order to maintain physical distancing while playing and while socializing after playing.”

The Club normally has an active slate of activities on its agenda but will be making some changes for this season.

“One of the big changes we are incorporating is to have only one draw each night,” Mr. Scott said. “This will ensure that a maximum of 32 players will be in the building. We have plans in place to maintain physical distancing when players arrive at the club, when players are on the ice curling and when they are finished playing and having a brief social time afterwards.”

Club members will be informed of the rules and will be expected to follow them when they are at the Club.

“Each curling club is physically unique so our Board of Managers has created a Return to Play Protocol for each of our members to follow,” Mr. Scott explained, adding “This protocol is being sent out to each of our prospective members this weekend to let them know what to expect this season.”

The Club is planning to have two competitive leagues and one recreational league. There will also be a two-on-two league.

Unfortunately some younger players will have to sit out this season as the Club will not be able to provide their program, called Little Rocks, this year.

Curling is popular sport across the country and the Shelburne Curling Club has a vibrant and enthusiastic base of local players.

