Service line protection available for Shelburne homeowners

November 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Town of Shelburne has partnered with Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) to offer protection to city homeowners for the water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to the city’s systems. The coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices. Since 2015, SLWC has partnered with over 50 leading cities in Ontario to provide repair service plans that offer homeowners peace of mind and convenience.

“Many homeowners do not know that damage to the service lines on their private portion of property is their responsibility to repair,” said Joanne Marceau, Utility & Public Works Coordinator. “In the event of a service line repair emergency, the homeowner is responsible for scheduling the repair and covering the associated cost. As the Town of Shelburne homes age along with the infrastructure serving them, SLWC repair plans provide homeowners with an optional solution so they can be prepared for this type of unexpected repair.”

The SLWC Service Line Warranty Program protects against repairs needed to pipes on homeowners’ property. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowner’s insurance or by the Town of Shelburne. If a customer’s service line needs repair, a simple call to the SLWC 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local, licensed contractor familiar with local code. There are no service fees or deductibles.

Many factors contribute to the life expectancy of a service line including the age, type of piping material, soil conditions and installation quality – all factors which are covered through the SLWC protection program. This program is voluntary for homeowners, provided at no cost to the Town of Shelburne and no public funds are used to promote or administer the program.

“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair; they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” said John Kitzie, CEO of SLWC parent HomeServe NA. “We’re pleased to be partnering with the Town of Shelburne and look forward to the opportunity to provide Town of Shelburne homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency.”

SLWC is the nation’s largest and most trusted source of utility line plans partnered with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and their commercial division Local Authority Services (LAS). The company is committed to delivering an excellent customer service experience and maintaining an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau. For questions about this service, or to enroll, please contact SLWC at 866-922-9004 or visit www.slwofc.ca.

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection program in Ontario as recognized by Local Authority Services. Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 700 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

