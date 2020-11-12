Melancthon councillor David Thwaites resigns

November 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Township of Melanchthon will be down one councillor, after Coun. David Thwaites resigned from his position last week.

Melanchthon CAO and Clerk Denise Holmes received a written notification last Friday (Nov. 6) stating that Coun. Thwaites would be resigning from council effective immediately after another councillor accused him of “hate”.

“I did not sign on to serve where my character and integrity would be attacked when all I have done is to serve with character, hard work and often sacrificing to fulfill my duties and responsibilities,” wrote Thwaites, in his resignation letter.

Thwaites’ resignation comes after fellow council member Coun. Wayne Hannon said a letter that Thwaites sent out on behalf of the Police Service Board asking the province not the impose diversity mandates on Ontario Police Service boards, was ‘hate’.

During Melanchthon’s council meeting on Nov. 5, Hannon was asked to apologize and retract his comment – declining to, Thwaites’ referred to it as his “breaking point”.

Under the Municipal Act, Melancthon has two options to fill the vacancy created with Thwaites’ resignation. They could issue a call for nomination and appoint a person who has consented to accept the office or they can hold a by-election to fill the vacancy.

In the 2018 election the three council positions were acclaimed, meaning they were named winners because no one chose to run against them, which means a runner-up from the election cannot be appointed.

Thwaites’ seat will be declared vacant at the next council meeting.

Readers Comments (0)