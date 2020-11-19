Museum of Dufferin unveils plans for the holiday season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Museum of Dufferin (MOD) is hosting events leading up to the holiday season.

Currently the Museum is open Thursday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but will be extending some hours starting in December.

Beginning December 1, MOD will host its annual craft show and sale. The sale will feature one-of-a-kind crafts created by artists and crafters and will take place in the Museum’s main gallery.

The show offers unique jewellery, pottery, wood working, stained glass, soaps, and artwork.

To ensure a safe shopping experience for everyone, social distancing protocols will be in effect. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance at the Museum’s website or by calling ahead.

The website also allows you to shop online.

Hours for the craft sale will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, and Thursday’s until 7:00 p.m.

There will also be options for local delivery or curbside pick-up.

While you’re at the Museum you can visit the Playing with Fire & Ice exhibit by artist Amy Shackleton.

Inspired by her travels, Ms. Shackleton’s work explores the conflicting relationships between humanity and the environment and she blends cities with nature in her work. In this series she shows the effects of climate change across the country.

Ms. Shackleton’s uses an innovative process when she paints. Rather than brushes, she uses squeeze bottles and gravity to create her art. The paint is dripped, poured, and layered as the canvas is rotated.

Her work has engaged over 15 million viewers on-line.

Visit the Museum for a day of Christmas shopping at the craft show and enjoy the new art exhibition at the same time.

