Dufferin County moved into ‘Orange’ zone after increase in positive COVID-19 cases

November 19, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH), and the municipalities that lay within its borders, have been moved to the “Orange” or restricted level of the provinces new colour-coded COVD-19 framework, as number of positive case rise in neighbouring Peel Region. 

WDGPH announced last Friday (Nov.13) that effective Monday Nov. 16 that the region would be moving into the “Orange” level. With the move, municipalities within the region, will see a restriction on indoor gathers to 10 people and outdoor gathers to 25 people. An indoor capacity for restaurants has been restricted to 50 people and closing at 10 p.m.

With numbers rising in the GTA, Health officials say there has been worry about transmission risks with travel to higher-transmission areas. 

WDGPH reported on Nov. 13, 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Dr. Nicola Mercer, CEO and medical officer of health in WDGPH, released a letter addressed to community members urging them not to enter homes that are not their own. 

“If you want to stay well and keep your family and friends safe, do not go into any home that is not your own and do not have anyone in your home who does not already live there,” wrote Mercer. 

As of Nov. 18 the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region has 20 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, three which are in Dufferin County; totalling 133 active cases in the region.



         

