New food truck brings flavours of Jamaica to Shelburne

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents will now be able to get a taste of the islands on their own streets, with the new food truck, Smokey Island Grille.

Jo-Vaundi Wesley, the owner of the Smokey Island Grille, held the grand opening for her food truck last Saturday (Nov. 28), at the Trainer Games Fitness Centre lot. The truck is part of the U.S based Smokey Island Grille franchise, and offers a variety of Jamaican cuisine.

“We’re all about the island,” said Wesley. “If you see our truck, you see us, you smell the food – the food is delicious – by seeing it, you’re tasting it.”

The food truck’s menu is focused on Jamaican cuisines and include items such as plantains, jerk salmon or chicken, curry goat and oxtail, as well as salads and some vegan dishes.

Speaking to her decision to open the restaurant up as a food truck, Wesley said that the original plan was for a building location but with the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction, she chose the food truck route.

“The dream was to make it a reality, and because of the pandemic it’s made me think out of the box,” said Wesley adding that the truck allowed them to be mobile in the community.

Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills was in attendance for the cutting of the ribbon and he spoke about the new food truck in town.

“It’s definitely a good reaction to the world we’re living in right now. Everybody is having to rethink their traditional business models, and I think this is one that’s probably going to take off.”

Serving complementary soups, customers gathered and lined up to get their first taste of the restaurant’s new food.

Michael Antwi, who has lived in Shelburne for four years, said that the food truck was something that had been missing in the community.

“I feel that if you want to eat out, your options are very limited so now this brings diversity, which Shelburne seems to be on the verge of,” said Antwi. “The food is great, I definitely recommend anybody in the town to come through and try it out. It is something new and different.”

“It’s great to see more flavor being added to the restaurant scene in town and obviously by the lineup on opening day, it’s a welcome addition,” said Mills. “I wish them every success.”

While the food truck gives the taste and flavours of Jamaican spices, it also brings the spirit of Jamaican culture to town, embodying its motto of “good friends are better than pocket money.”

