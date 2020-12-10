Santa Claus is coming to Shelburne this year via Zoom

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

For Shelburne residents, the first weekend of December marks the beginning of the festive season with the Santa Clause parade, but this year locals had to do without seeing the jolly man in a red suit face-to-face, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 numbers, we needed people to be safe,” said Ed Crewson, chair of Shelburne Business Improvement Association (BIA). “Encouraging them to come out for Santa photos and encouraging them to stand and view a parade could be exposing them to harm, and we don’t want to have a super spreader event.”

The decision to cancel the local Santa Claus parade was made by the BIA during a regular meetings back in August. At the meeting the BIA also cancelled the photos with Santa event that takes place at Jack Downing Park.

Crewson said that the BIA spoke of holding other events but with rising numbers chose not to.

Despite the cancellation of the local Santa Claus parade, the Town of Shelburne has announced through a press release that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be appearing in a virtual call via Zoom from the North Pole.

“The Town wanted to continue the tradition of the Santa Claus Parade, in a year when so much has been cancelled and using Zoom is a creative way to keep everyone healthy and still bring Santa to Town,” said Carol Maitland, economic development and marketing coordinator for the Town.

Santa will be making the call from his office in the Reindeer Barn and according to the Town’s press release, will be talking about the North Pole, the reindeer flight, his favourite stories and the Naughty and Nice list. Mrs. Claus will also be showing her workroom, giving a behind the scenes look at the workings of the North Pole.

The Zoom call will happen on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., the event is free and can registration is available online at the Town’s website.

