Shelburne Library shares new books, information

The Shelburne Library is committed to helping you with suggestions in selecting reading material and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests. Please call (519-925-2168) or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca to help you through the process.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Our Curbside hours have been extended to better serve you! Pickup times will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 12 – 6 p.m., Thursday 2 – 8p.m., and Saturday 12 – 4 p.m.

Teen Scene:

Have you registered for Teen #WinterReads2021 yet? Download the Beanstack app and register to participate in this reading challenge just for Teens, which runs December 1st, 2020 – January 31st, 2021! If you complete the challenge you will be entered into a draw for a $25 BookLore gift certificate.

Each week we publish a video to accompany the Teen Take & Make bags on Tuesdays at 4 p.m Here are our upcoming events:

Peppermint Bath Bombs- Tuesday, December 15th

Cinnamon Ornaments- Tuesday, December 22nd

Registration for the January Teen Take & Make kits is now open! Please register only for the events in which you are interested at https://forms.gle/xQHhJsxYFab292uEA If you need help registering or have any questions, please email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Children’s Programs:

The Children’s craft bags for the month of December have been distributed to all those families who registered. However, you can also watch story time and create your own craft by following the instructional videos posted on Fridays @ 10am.

LEGO Club: We are posting new build challenges every Wednesday. Did you get time to build something really awesome? Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday evenings just got a whole lot cozier! Jump into your PJs and join us for a fun addition to your bedtime routine – Streaming Live on the Shelburne Public Library Facebook and Instagram pages, every Thursday at 7:00 pm.

Story Time: Our Story Time craft bags have become a huge hit! Each Friday at 10:30am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of take-home Story Time crafts! We sing songs together, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS

Did you know you can browse all our new books if you login to our website? www.shelburnelibrary.ca. They are always listed on the home page of KOHA, our library`s catalogue. In order to place a hold, you will need your library barcode number and your password. If you have forgotten your password, please contact us and we will set one up for you! Start browsing! And enjoy our new books!

Fiction:

• The whispering house by Elizabeth Brooks

• The forgotten daughter by Joanna Goodman

• House of corrections by Nicci French

• Truly, madly, deeply by Karen Kinsgbury

• The law of innocence by Michael Connelly

• Before the crown by Flora Harding

• Fortune and glory by Janet Evanovich

• Hidden in pain sight by Jeffrey Archer

• The fires of vengeance by Evan Winter

Non fiction:

• Prince Philip revealed by Ingrid Seward

• Fast asleep by Dr. Michael Mosley

• Everyday fresh by Donna Hay

• The good fight by Jana Kramer & Michael Caussin

• No time like the future by Michael J. Fox

• The science of why: volume 5 by Jay Ingram

• Lose weight like crazy by Autumn Calabrese

• Hold on by Peter Toohey

