Kindergarten registration starts Jan. 5

December 10, 2020 · 0 Comments

Kindergarten registration for the Upper Grand District School Board is just around the corner. Registration for new UGDSB Junior Kindergarten (JK) and Senior Kindergarten (SK) students for September 2021 will take place virtually between January 5-22, 2021

The process for Kindergarten registration is fully online this year. Parents and guardians are required to pre-register their child online. Once pre-registered, parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s home school to make a virtual appointment to verify documentation. Registering online can be done at www.ugdsb.ca/kindergarten, between January 5-22.

The online pre-registration process allows families to fill out the pre-registration form when it’s convenient for them. If parents and guardians require assistance pre- registering online or do not have access to technology, they are asked to contact their child’s home school.

Once parents/guardians have pre-registered online, contacted their child’s home school to arrange a virtual appointment, and verified documentation with the school, the registration is complete.

