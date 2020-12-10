Toy, food, clothing drive at TSC Stores Dec. 11-12

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

An Orangeville resident is working to make Christmas a little more cheerful for less fortunate individuals.

Grant Rowley has partnered with All Canadian Lawn Care and TSC Stores to host a toy, clothes, and food drive for the Orangeville Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Choices Youth Shelter on December 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place in TSC Stores’ (207311 Highway 9) parking lot and Rowley’s goal is to fill Canadian Lawn Cares enclosed trailer as well as the bed of his own truck and his friends’ trucks with donations over the weekend.

A gift card and donation box will also be available for Family Transition Place (FTP), since they cannot accept physical donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no target in terms of the number of donations collected, but he said they’ve definitely got the space to take in whatever’s dropped off.

Rowley’s been involved with toy drives in the past and said he was motivated to host his upcoming event because of the economic turmoil created by Canada’s Coronavirus outbreak.

“With the whole COVID [pandemic] going on, I want to give back to the community of Orangeville to try to help out the people who are having a hard time,” said Rowley.

He told the Citizen, anyone who’s looking to spread a little holiday spirit this December should stop by the fundraiser on Dec. 11 or 12 and drop off a donation.

