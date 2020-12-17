Shelburne to continue electronic meetings well into next year

December 17, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne Town Council meetings will continue to be held electronically until June 2021, following a report from Town Clerk, Jennifer Willoughby.

Prior to the regions move to “Red-Control” phase of the COVID-19 framework, town staff were looking at different locations to hold in-person meeting including the Grace Tippling Hall and the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC).

Gatherings are currently restricted to 10 people in doors.

“Currently staff are recommending a very cautious approach to returning to in-person meeting and this report recommends that council continue to hold electronic participation meetings until June 2021, until we are able to accommodate in-person public participation in a safe manner,” said Willoughby adding that if they are able to accommodate at an earlier date, they will.

According to Willoughby the public engagement through live streaming the council meetings averages around 92 percent based on numbers from October to December and averaged the number of views.

Mayor Wade Mills questioned the average number of people who view the council meetings which Willoughby said averages between 44 and 100.

“Certainly this is an easier way it seems for people to tap into the process so down the road when we are able to reconvene in-person, I think the message is we still have to find some way to do this broadcasting so people can make the choice to attend in-person or from the comfort of their own home,” said Mills.

Shelburne Town council will currently continue to hold their electronic council meetings until June 2021.

