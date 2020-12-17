What’s new at the Shelburne Library?

December 17, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is committed to helping you with suggestions in selecting reading material and we will put together a selection of books tailored to your interests. Please call (519-925-2168) or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca to help you through the process. Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Teen Scene:

Have you registered for Teen #WinterReads2021 yet?!? Download the Beanstack app and register to participate in this reading challenge just for Teens, which runs December 1st, 2020- January 31st, 2021! If you complete the challenge you will be entered into a draw for a $25 BookLore gift certificate!

Registration for the January Teen Take & Make kits is now open! Please register only for the events in which you are interested, by going here https://forms.gle/HWqQ5S2jfh9KKYoZ7 . If you need help registering or have any questions, please email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca. Kits will be available for pickup by registrants the first week of January.

Our upcoming events include:

Tuesday, January 12th – Snow Paint

Tuesday, January 19th – Marbled Snowflakes

Tuesday, January 26th – Pulled string art

Children’s Programs:

LEGO Club: We are posting new build challenges every Wednesday. Share a picture with us by tagging us on social media, or email it to children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday evenings just got a whole lot cozier! Jump into your PJs and join us for a fun addition to your bedtime routine – Streaming Live on the Shelburne Public Library`s Facebook and Instagram pages, every Thursday at 7:00 pm.

Story Time: Each Friday at 10:30am a brand new Story Time video is released. These videos are great to watch on their own, but are even more fun when you’ve picked up your bag full of take-home Story Time crafts! We sing songs together, listen to a story, and then follow the instructions for the crafts in our craft bags.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca. They are always listed on the home page of KOHA, our library`s catalogue. In order to place a hold, you will need your library barcode number and your password. If you have forgotten your password, please contact us and we will set one up for you! Start browsing! And enjoy our new books!

Fiction:

Miss Benson’s beetle by Rachel Joyce

Confessions on the 7:45 by Lisa Unger

The kingdom by Jo Nesbo

The archer by Paulo Coelho

On deadly tides by Elizabeth J. Duncan

A Christmas resolution by Anne Perry

Age of death by Michael J. Sullivan

Before the coffee gets cold by Toshikazu Kawagughi

Non fiction:

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Grow a little fruit tree by Ann Ralph

The age of creativity by Emily Urquhart

The good ancestor by Roman Krznaric

The complete plant-based cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

