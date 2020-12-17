Ski hills opening soon with new rules in place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Winter on the slopes is going to be a little different this year.

If you’re a skier or a snowboarder you will have to take extra precautions when you hit the slopes this season.

The Canadian Ski Council has release the new rules for participating in the sport once the trails are opened.

None of the ski resorts in the region are open, however they are getting prepared for the first cold snap that will allow them to start making snow.

Skiing is a popular sport with 236 ski areas across the country.

Once the season is open, skiers and snowboarders will have to adapt to some new rules that are being applied at ski centres across the country.

Face coverings will be required that align with public health authorities recommendations when and where physical distancing cannot be achieved. This includes both indoor and outdoor spaces except when eating or drinking. Masks must be worn on chair lifts.

Don’t expect to pay cash for your lift ticket. Many centres have adopted an electronic payment method and will not accept cash.

In addition, some ski areas are requiring patrons to book a lift ticket on-line before they arrive at the hills, so check before you decide to go skiing for the day.

Physical distancing will be required when on the slopes. This includes lift queues, ticket queues, ski and snowboard lessons, employee spaces, and food an beverage outlets.

When going onto the lift, at some resorts single skier must go alone – no riding with other groups.

When more than one person is on a ski lift, they must be from the same group or cohort.

Staff will be trained to keep an eye on skiers and snowboarders and ensure people are following the rules when on the slopes.

While the new rules are designed to keep people safe, skiing and snowboarding provides inherent social distancing when you are on the slopes.

There is minimal contact between people and is outdoors so it is considered a low risk activity.

Local ski centres are hoping to open soon and usually have a mid December start to the season.

