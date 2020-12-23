Impaired driver nabbed by OPP in RIDE check

December 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, uniformed officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check in the area of Forks of the Credit Road and McLaren Road in the Town of Caledon.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) failed to stop for the RIDE check, driving through at high speed and narrowly missing the officers. The vehicle then proceeded westbound on Forks of the Credit Road at a high rate of speed.

Police were able to locate the SUV a short time later after it struck a guard rail causing extensive vehicle damage. Officers arrested the driver and demanded they provide a sample of their breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then transported to the Dufferin OPP Detachment, for further breath testing.

As a result of those breath tests, the driver’s Blood Alcohol Concentration was found to be 210 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old driver from Brampton, stands charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus;

• Fail to stop for police;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle – two counts; and

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 25, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP and the Ministry of Transportation would like to remind all motorists that impaired driving hurts us all – through deaths, injuries and property damage, as well as costs for health care and emergency response services:

Driving impaired by alcohol, drugs or both is dangerous and against the law in Ontario. There are serious consequences:

• Immediate driver licence suspension or even cancellation

• Immediate vehicle impoundment

• Fines and penalties

• Criminal record

• Alcohol and drug education or treatment program

• Ignition interlock device

• In creased insurance premiums

• Jail time

• An impaired driving conviction could cost $23,000 or more.

If you suspect impaired driving, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Readers Comments (0)