2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: Sept – Oct

September

• An entire classroom at a Shelburne elementary school has been told to self-isolate following an assessment of a positive COVID19 case by Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH).

The Upper Grand District School (UGDSB) reported the positive case at Glenbrook Elementary in Shelburne on Friday (Sept. 25). Since the confirmed positive case of coronavirus, Public Health has directed the UGDSB to have the one class self-isolate.

• Grey County is launching a new bus route that will have two stops in Shelburne.

Altogether the new bus service will have four routes, which will include Hwy. 10 from Owen Sound to Orangeville, Hwy. 26 between Owen Sound and Town of Blue Mountains, Hwy. 6 between Owen Sound and Wiarton and Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton. GTR will have 10 passenger vehicles.

The Hwy. 10 route will run directly through Shelburne, with two stops that will be confirmed by Council.

• Movie Night is coming to Shelburne with the town preparing to host a drive-in theatre on Saturday (Sept. 12) at Fiddle Park.

With the cancellation of many events in town as a result of COVID-19, including Canada Day celebrations, the Town of Shelburne and Party Cinemas partnered to bring a family friendly drive-in theatre for a night to the community

• A community garden is on its way to the Town of Shelburne, with the official breaking of the ground from construction starting last Thursday (Sept. 3).

• Problems within Amaranth Council continued last week, with Coun. Mark Tijssen suddenly announcing he was resigning during the township’s most recent meeting last Wednesday (Sept. 2).

With Amaranth Council prepared to enter closed sessions to discuss a workplace harassment report and the possible consequences regarding Amaranth Mayor Bob Currie, Counc. Tijssen walked out of the meeting, and announced his resignation from council.

Despite Tijssens’ sudden announcement of resignation last Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Gerrits said that over the last two years Tijssen had mentioned various times that he had considered resigning.

The timing of his resignation, however, was surprising said Gerrits.

• Amaranth Council is down one councillor and one vote after Coun. Mark Tijssen made his resignation from municipal government official last week.

“The acting clerk of the Township of Amaranth has received written notification from Coun. Mark Tijssen of his resignation from Council,” wrote Amaranth Township in a news release last Thursday (Sept. 17).

The news release from the Township went on to say, “Council and staff would like to thank Mr. Tijssen for his contributions to the Township of Amaranth and wish him well in the future endeavours.”

• Shelburne Town Council votes to continue to hold their council, board, and committee meetings electronically for the remainder of 2020.

Staff have indicated municipal spending will increase by around six percent next year. but this doesn’t necessarily mean resident’s tax bills will go up by the same amount.

Holmes said in the meeting that, in the recent years, provincial and County tax rates had dropped, offsetting the increase to the Town’s portion of tax rates, but due to the financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, she is not confident that will happen in 2021.

With budget discussions set to commence in a couple of weeks’ time, Town staff has made several requests for increased funding in 2021. Most significant is the proposed addition of $74,793 to the municipality’s parks and recreation department, to cover, Holmes says, increased annual costs across the department.

• Shelburne staff are proposing a tax levy increase of up to 6 percent for local rate payers in 2021.

• A Shelburne man is facing multiple charges after an electronics exchange turned into a robbery at gunpoint last week.

Shelburne Police Service (SPS) responded to a 9-1-1 call shortly after 1 p.m. last Wednesday (Sept. 9) of a man robbed at gunpoint in the industrial areas of Main Street and County Road 124.

The victim of the robbery provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

SPS say that they located the suspect vehicle within three minutes of being dispatched to the call.

The suspect was arrested and a black handgun was seized.

“The handgun ended up being an airsoft gun. It was black in colour and looks like a real gun, even up close,” said SPS Sgt. Paul Neumann.

“Not only did the victim believe it to be a real firearm, police also believed it to be real at the first moment it was seized from the suspect’s car.” An investigation of the incident revealed that the victim was selling some electronics and had pre-arranged to meet the suspect.

SPS recovered the stolen items and say that nobody was injured during the incident.

• With things remaining uncertain due to the lingering nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelburne Legion has decided to remain closed to the general public for the month..

• Shelburne residents will soon be able to use the ice rink at the local arena, following a decision from the board of management to have the ice put in for the season.

Approached by some of the local teams and programs that use the ice rink yearly, Chris Gerrits, Chair of the Centre Dufferin Recreations Complex Board of Management, says that the board subsequently made the decision to have the ice put in.

October

• A second outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Dufferin Oaks, a long-term care home in Shelburne. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH), declared the outbreak at the long-term care home last Friday (Oct.16) after a staff member at the home tested positive for COVID-19. The positive case was found through routine testing done by staff members at Dufferin Oaks.

• Shelburne Town Council has approved the amount of funds that will be given out for the 2021 community grants.

During their council meeting on Monday (Oct. 4) council approved all eleven of the local groups that applied for the 2021 community grants.

Councillors through the approval of the grants provided a total of $21,600 in cash as well as $15,200 in-kind, which is a donation of service.

Groups that received a grant include the Dufferin County Canadian Black Association, Little Family’s Haunt in the Park, Shelbrrr Fest, Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, Children’s Foundation of Guelph & Wellington Food & Friends Program, the Heritage Music Festival, G.E.T Outreachworks, Pickin’ in the Park, Shelburne & District Agricultural Society,the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society, and Shelburne Community Welcome.

• The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is looking towards the community for input regarding police presence within local schools, and the community is now stressing for the inclusion of BIPOC voices and mental health programs.

The Upper Grand District School Board held a town hall and survey on Tuesday (Oct. 20). The town hall saw over 150 community members from across the UGDSB region partake in the online survey, anonymously sharing their thoughts on police presence in UGDSB schools.

