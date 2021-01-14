Shelburne Public Library shares new books and news

January 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library would like to wish a Happy New Year to all of You!

Despite the lockdown, we are very happy that we can still provide safe curbside pickup appointments for our patrons!

Please call 519-925-2168 or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca to help you

Our objective is to provide you with the service YOU need during these times.

Teen Scene:

There are a couple of weeks left to log as many books as you can for the Teen #WinterReads2021 challenge, ending January 31st, 2021! If you complete the challenge you will be entered into a draw for a $25 BookLore gift certificate!

This week Teens who registered for a Teen Take & Make kit made snow paint so they could paint anywhere we can find snow! You can check out our how-to videos on our YouTube Channel!

Our upcoming events include:

Tuesday, January 19th- Marbled Snowflakes and Tuesday, January 26th- Pulled string art

Children’s Programs:

Our Children’s programs will be starting this week with Storytime on Friday @ 10:30am. Join us for songs and stories for special Friday morning time. Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

On Tuesdays, Jade and Rose are featured in a video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. Check it out!

Fiction:

NYPD Red 6 by James Patterson

The stolen sisters by Louise Jensen

Christmas at the Island Hotel by Jenny Colgan

The wicked hour by Alice Blanchard

November rain by Maureen Jennings

Cry baby by Mark Billingham

When she was good by Michael Robotham

How to raise an elephant by Alexander McCall Smith

Dark tides by Philippa Gregory

In the lion’s den by Barbara Taylor Bradford

Five little Indians by Michelle Good

Non fiction:

The Atkins 100 eating solution by Colette Heimowitz

What color is your parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles

The how not to diet cookbook by Michael Greger

A place for everything by Judith Flanders

We the north by Doug Smith

