Shelburne Police Service will transition to OPP on February 18

Written By Brian Lockhart

It will be an historic day in the Town of Shelburne when the members of the Shelburne Police Service answer the roll call for the last time after 142 years of serving the community as a police unit.

The original Shelburne Police Department was formed in 1879.

Shelburne Town Council voted unanimously on Jul. 15 in favour of disbanding the Service and bringing in the Ontario Provincial Police to take over policing duties in the community.

The move to disband the Service is coming strictly from a financial standpoint and has nothing to do with a lack of confidence in the police by either the Town Council or Town residents.

“Our ability to continue with a municipal police force is just no longer financially sustainable,” said Shelburne Mayor, Wade Mills, back in July. “If we lack the courage to make the difficult and responsible decision that is required now, then what we are doing is effectively delaying the inevitable and we are allowing the Shelburne Police Service, an institution with over 100 years of proud service, to suffer a slow and painful demise. I’m not prepared to allow that to happen. The institution itself deserves better than this and more importantly our officers deserve better than this.”

Councillor, Kyle Fegan, agreed saying the financial aspect of keeping the force just isn’t in the cards.

“It’s been mentioned before and is worth noting again, we don’t have a policing issue,” Fegan said after the vote. “I just don’t see a financially responsible way where the police force will be sustainable going forward, even in the near future.”

Town of Shelburne CAO, Denyse Morrissey, said “The confirmed date for the O.P.P. transition is February 18, at noon.”

As for officers currently with the Shelburne Service and seeking employment with the OPP, Ms. Morrissey said “The hiring process of the OPP [to] determine which officers with Shelburne Police Services (who applied to the OPP) will be hired by the OPP is still in process.”

While the members of the Shelburne Service were initially understandably dismayed that their long standing force would be disbanded, most seem to have a positive attitude about moving forward.

“This is a bittersweet time for everyone here,” said Cst. Jennifer Roach, president of the Shelburne Police Association. “We have all loved our time with the Shelburne Police Service and we are sad to see 142 years of tradition and history come to an end. The process has been stressful on everyone involved. It has been two years of the unknown, followed by a rigorous application process with the OPP. At this time no one is aware of whether they have been successful or not, so there is an air of nervous anticipation and excitement.”

“We all hope that we will be able to continue to serve this community that we love, post disbandment. Every day we are blown away by the love and support that this community has shown us. I have said it previously, but it needs to be said again. In a time where it is especially easy to show negativity toward the police, Shelburne has done the exact opposite,” she added.

“The supportive comments on social media, the waves and smiles, kids asking to have their pictures taken with us and so many more acts of kindness mean more to us than we can ever express.”

When considering the move to OPP for some officers, Constable Roach said, “Opportunity is never a bad thing. However, when we chose to serve the Town of Shelburne as police officers we did so knowing that there was not the broad range of opportunity that is available in a larger service. This was something that we were all willing to sacrifice as there are benefits to policing in a small community that aren’t as tangible as the opportunities in a large service.” Constable Jeff McLean expressed optimism for Shelburne officers who have the opportunity to join the OPP.

“The general consensus for the officers within the Shelburne Police Service, now that the changeover to OPP is imminent, is that we’re excited for the opportunities on the horizon, which are present within the organization,” Constable McLean said.

“Within the OPP, there is room for further career growth, due mainly to the size of the organization. For me, personally, I’m sad to see this chapter close as both an officer and a resident of the Town but I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our community with OPP.”

With many years of being a police officer still ahead of him, Officer McLean said the move to a larger Police Service would likely present new possibilities and challenges in his career.

“I, personally, see the vast opportunities as a positive for my career development,” he explained. “That said, the Shelburne Police Service has been a large part of my life, both before becoming an officer, and after. I am extremely thankful to Chief Moore, Sgt. Bennett, retired Sgt. Kerr and the Town of Shelburne for providing me with the opportunity to Police this great community.”

“I see this transition as closing a major chapter on my life, and now [I] am focused on having the next chapter be full of personal growth and opportunities. Those who have served the Shelburne Police Service should be proud of everything that we have accomplished in our long history,” McLean added.

Originally the plan was to keep the Shelburne Police Service intact and operating. However a decision by Orangeville Town Council to disband the Orangeville Police Service and replace it with OPP had a ripple effect on Shelburne that would have meant higher costs for operating the service as well as a change in the dynamics of cooperation between the two towns and policing in the region.

It has not yet been announced how many of the current Shelburne Police officers have been hired by the OPP to continue duties in the region. Current Shelburne Police Chief, Kent Moore, has confirmed he will be retiring once the OPP take over policing duties in the town.

