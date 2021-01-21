Police news

Investigation complete for fatal wreck on County Rd. 3

January 21, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The investigation into the motor vehicle collision that killed 16-year-old Edward Mellett-Matthews, has been completed.  The incident occurred on County Road 3, East Garafraxa just after 11:00pm on June 3rd, 2020. The 17-year-old driver of the motor vehicle, that Mellett-Matthews was a passenger in, has been charged under the Highway Traffic act with:

• Careless driving causing death

• G1 licence holder- unaccompanied by qualified driver

• A parent of the charged youth is also facing a Highway traffic act charge of:

• Permit person with improper licence to drive motor vehicle

As well as a Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charge of:

• Permit motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

Both parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision from June 3rd, 2020 or has any information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



         

Categories

