Dufferin OPP welcomes new commander

January 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to welcome their new Commander, Insp. Terry Ward, who took over the top duties on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Dufferin OPP is responsible for all areas of Dufferin County, which now includes the Town of Orangeville, and on Feb. 18, 2021, will also include the Town of Shelburne.

Inspector Ward began his career with the Ontario Provincial Police in 1995 at the Goderich Detachment. He went on to serve in various roles and areas, including as a member of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), in the VIP Security Section, as a frontline Sergeant and as the S/Sgt Operations Manager at the Collingwood Detachment. Ward is a recipient of a Commissioner’s Commendation and a Police Exemplary Service Medal.

“I’m very excited to be part of this community” Insp. Ward said. “My commitment will be to build and maintain relationships and partnerships that share a common vision for public safety in this community”.

Readers Comments (0)