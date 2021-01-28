General News

Fire breaks out at Shelburne home

January 28, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Fire Chief Ralph Snyder says no one was injured in a house fire that broke out at a residence in Shelburne earlier this week. 

The fire broke out in the afternoon on Tuesday (Jan. 26) at a residence located on Owen Sound St. 

All occupants of the home were evacuated safely, with no injuries. Damages to the home include smoke and the loss of the garage and several snowmobiles. 

Snyder says the fire was mostly contained to the attached garage of the home and that an “aggressive, offensive attack” by Shelburne firefighters stopped the progression of the fire before it compromised the residence. 

Damages are estimated in excess of $200,000. 

For fire safety information from the Government of Canada, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/home-safety/fire-safety and view the posted informaiton. 



         

