Shelburne Library shares news

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Despite the lockdown, the Shelburne Public Library is very happy to still provide safe curbside pickup appointments for its patrons. Please call 519-925-2168 or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca for assistance.

Due to the current Lockdown, we have had to put our video taping of our Community Readers on hold for the time being. We will resume as soon as we are able.

Teen Scene:

The winner of the Teen #WinterReads2021 will be announced at the beginning of next week, so make sure to get as many books logged as you can by January 31!

Celebrate Black Authors Challenge:

For the month of February, Teens can participate in the Celebrate Black Authors Challenge! If you check out a book by a Black author, you will receive 1 ballot into the draw for a signed copy of Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose. If you send in a review of the books you’ve been reading to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, you can earn 2 extra ballots per book! To coincide with this challenge, YOUR Library will be highlighting books by Black authors weekly on our YouTube channel, to help your TBR piles grow!

Children’s Programs:

Please contact us and we can put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick out a selection of books for you.

The Children’s Library has also purchased a copy of every Forest of Reading book for 2020-2021. If you need assistance to find out which books are in your child’s Forest of Reading age bracket, we can help you determine that as well.

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually say hello.

Story Time–Each month we send home the month’s worth of crafts and activities that accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

Look out for our February online sign up which will be released the last week of January. This program fills up fast so please keep an eye on our Facebook page to reserve your bag of supplies.

New Books:

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca. On Tuesdays, Jade and Rose post a new a video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. Check it out! This week the books are Minding the Garden by Brian Bixley and Stranger in the Lake by Kimberly Belle.

