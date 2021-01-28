OPP support national meth strategy

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is just one of the many Canadian police services working with the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime (CIROC), that are collaborating to educate, protect and inform the public about the negative impacts of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs. Methamphetamine is pervasive in all of our communities and has contributed to crimes of violence and property crimes. The numbers of methamphetamine seizures in Canada has continued to increase since 2010 and poses a threat to the safety and well-being of our communities.

The OPP will be sharing posters, information cards and community safety videos to help educate the public and community agencies. These resources as well as other additional information can be found by visiting the Central Region OPP social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

Methamphetamine and synthetic drug labs can be found anywhere. Indicators of a lab may include:

• Suspicious activity, secretive behavior and individuals who may avoid neighbour interactions

• Occupants attend for short time periods and at odd hours

• Chemical odours

• Garbage contains numerous chemical containers, glassware, bags full of soil or garbage are never put out

• Location has excessive security

• Evidence of chemical dumping grounds on or near premises (burn pits or dead spots on lawn)

• Windows covered

• Odd items being brought inside the location – equipment, glassware, chemical drums, etc.

The OPP encourages social media followers to share the messages and information in order to help educate other members within your community of the potential indicators of methamphetamine and synthetic drug labs as well as the dangers methamphetamine and synthetic drug production poses within our communities.

If you see indicators of a methamphetamine or synthetic drug lab, remain at a safe distance, do not approach suspects and call your local detachment at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

During the campaign, OPP will deliver imperative information to our communities to raise awareness and concern in an effort to make a collaborative and positive change in our neighbourhoods.

Readers Comments (0)