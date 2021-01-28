All SPS officers rehired to OPP that applied

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

When Shelburne Police Service (SPS) makes the transition to OPP come Feb. 18, Shelburne residents can expect to see familiar faces.

Confirmed last week, all members of the Shelburne Police force who applied for the transition to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), will be making the transfer.

Residents, prior to the decision by Town Council to transition, raised concerns at a public information session with the OPP regarding expected levels of service. OPP Sgt. Ken Kee told residents at the meeting that they should expect to see the same faces policing the community, should the transition to OPP happen. Shelburne Town Council voted unanimously to transition to OPP on July 15, 2020.

“It was a big day,” said SPS Const. Jennifer Roach, who confirmed that everyone who had applied was successful. “It’s a lot of stress off of our shoulders.”

The transition to OPP will include 12 former SPS uniformed officers, and one civilian.

SPS will transition to OPP on Feb. 18, 2021.

