Police news

All SPS officers rehired to OPP that applied

January 28, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

When Shelburne Police Service (SPS) makes the transition to OPP come Feb. 18, Shelburne residents can expect to see familiar faces. 

Confirmed last week, all members of the Shelburne Police force who applied for the transition to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), will be making the transfer. 

Residents, prior to the decision by Town Council to transition, raised concerns at a public information session with the OPP regarding expected levels of service. OPP Sgt. Ken Kee told residents at the meeting that they should expect to see the same faces policing the community, should the transition to OPP happen. Shelburne Town Council voted unanimously to transition to OPP on July 15, 2020. 

“It was a big day,” said SPS Const. Jennifer Roach, who confirmed that everyone who had applied was successful. “It’s a lot of stress off of our shoulders.” 

The transition to OPP will include 12 former SPS uniformed officers, and one civilian. 

SPS will transition to OPP on Feb. 18, 2021.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Police Board appoints first BIPOC vice chair

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Althea Alli has been appointed as the new vice chair of the Shelburne Police Service ...

Shelburne students to continue with online learning

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne students will be continuing with online learning until further notice, according to the Upper Grand District ...

Town warns of stormwater pond dangers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With people looking for outdoor activities to do over the winter months, as a way of getting ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support