General News

Headwaters launches raffle

February 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Local healthcare services are calling on the community to support their latest fundraiser. 

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) launched the first ever, community-wide 50/50 raffle on Monday (Feb. 1), which helps to purchase new and replacement equipment for the hospital. 

“We hope the community can virtually come together in a fun and exciting way to raise funds for critically needed equipment to ensure that members of our community who are experiencing health challenges have the quality health care they need, close to home,” said Kendra Goss, Headwaters community engagement coordinator.

The raffle is reoccurring and takes place this month, June, August, and October.

Tickets will be available online at www.hhcf5050.ca. 

HHCF says it hopes that the 50/50 raffle will be a fun way for the community to come together virtually, while assisting in closing the financial gap for purchasing urgently needed equipment, which isn’t funded by the government. 

Since the onset of COVID-19, HHCF has been finding new ways to fill its fundraising gap, caused by the cancellation of events, which raise critical funds for the Hospital. 

Headwaters asks that those who buy raffle tickets set a limit and play within it. If anyone is looking for help with gambling addiction, they can visit www.ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600. 



         

