Smash and grabs reported at trails in Mulmur and Mono since Jan. 6

February 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning hikers who may be out enjoying the beautiful scenic trails in Dufferin County to be vigilant with what’s left visible in their vehicles when they are hiking.

Police have received at least seven reports of vehicle being broken into at trailheads since Jan. 6. 

In all cases, which have occurred in the Town of Mono and Mulmur Township, the vehicles have been locked and the back window has been broken, in order to gain access to items in the back area. Items such as purses, wallets and electronics have been taken.

OPP want those using the trails to ensure:

• All personal belongings are completely out of site (locked in trunk or better yet left at home)

• Be aware of surroundings, pay attention to suspicious people and activities

• Contact the OPP to report suspicious
activities

The Dufferin OPP are committed to working together with our communities to ensure safety for all, but we need your help to accomplish this goal. Please contact the OPP if you know anything about these incidents or any other incident at 1-888-310-1122.



         

