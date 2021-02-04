Shelburne Public Library shares latest news, new books

The Shelburne Public Library is very happy to continue to provide safe curbside pickup appointments for patrons despite the current Lockdown provisions.

Please call 519-925-2168 or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca to help you

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Community Readers: Due to the current Lockdown, we have had to put our video taping of our Community Readers on hold for the time being. We will resume as soon as we are able.

Teen Scene:

The winner of the Teen #WinterReads2021 is Anna C.! Anna has won a $25 gift card to BookLore. Keep your eyes on our social pages for upcoming reading challenges.

Celebrate Black Authors Challenge!

For the month of February, Teens can participate in the Celebrate Black Authors Challenge! If you check out a book by a Black author, you will receive 1 ballot into the draw for a signed copy of Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose. If you send in a review of the books you’ve been reading to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, you can earn 2 extra ballots per book! To coincide with this challenge, YOUR Library will be highlighting books by Black authors weekly on our YouTube channel. This week’s video featured a book talk on Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose. Head over to our YouTube channel or get in touch with YOUR Library if you’re looking for recommendations!

Children’s Programs:

Please contact us and we can put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick out a selection of books for you.

The Children’s Library has also purchased a copy of every Forest of Reading book for 2020-2021. If you need assistance to find out which books are in your child’s Forest of Reading age bracket, we can help you determine that as well.

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually say hello.

Story Time–Each month we send home the month’s worth of crafts and activities that accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. Check it out!

Fiction:

The break by Nick Petrie

The perfect guests by Emma Rous

Dear Miss Kopp by Amy Stewart

The Scorpion’s tail by Preston & Child

Fortune by Ian Hamilton

If I had your face by Frances Cha

If I disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier

The Russian by James Patterson

Spin by Patricia Cornwell

A curious incident by Vicki Delany

The girl with the louding voice by Abi Dare

Egg Shooters by Laura Childs

Non fiction:

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell

Big money energy by Ryan Serhant

Ancient remedies by Dr. Josh Axe

