Shelburne Public Library shares latest news, new books

February 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

We are still providing you with safe curbside pickup appointments despite the current Lockdown provisions. Please call 519-925-2168 or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca if you need any help. We can select books for you or gather ones you have put on hold.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

For our Community Readers – due to the current Lockdown, we have had to put the video taping of our Community Readers on hold for the time being. We will resume as soon as we are able.

Teen Scene:

The winner of the Teen #WinterReads2021 is Anna C.! Anna has won a $25 gift card to BookLore.

Celebrate Black Authors Challenge!

For the month of February, Teens can participate in the Celebrate Black Authors Challenge! If you check out a book by a Black author, you will receive 1 ballot into the draw for a signed copy of Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose. If you send in a review of the books you’ve been reading to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, you can earn 2 extra ballots per book! To coincide with this challenge, YOUR Library will be highlighting books by Black authors weekly on our YouTube channel. Check out our videos on Concrete Rose and Dear Martin.

Children’s Programs:

Please contact us so we can put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually. To improve video quality , we only livestream Sleepy Story Time on Facebook.

Story Time–Each month we send home the month’s worth of crafts and activities that accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. Check it out!

Fiction:

Blink of an eye by Iris and Roy Johansen

The first to die by Hank Phillippi Ryan

The good German by Dennis Bock

Never far away by Michael Koryta

The four winds by Kristin Hannah

All fall down by James Brabazon

Non fiction:

Dead mom walking by Rachel Matlow

A promised land by Barack Obama

Undaunted by John O. Brennan

The Walker: on finding and losing yourself in the modern city by Matthew Beaumont

Provence: how a con man and a forger rewrote the history of modern art by Laney Salisbury & Aly Sujo

More than a plastic bag: an action guide for environmentalists of every level by Polly Barks

