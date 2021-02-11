Alzheimer Society kicks off “Quest” fundraiser

The Alzheimer Society Dufferin County is calling on residents in the region to join their first virtual fundraiser in support of dedicated caregivers and the 240,000 Ontarians living with dementia.

The Quest (www.JoinTheQuest.ca) kicked off on Feb. 1 and runs for the rest of the month, where individuals are invited to be a “hero” and take part in a series of fun online challenges – best suited for families trying to keep busy at home – while raising money for a great cause.

The challenges focus on mind, body, spirit and care, with everything from yoga practice and a 5k walk, to a trivia night and brain health cooking lesson.

“It’s new for us and it’s really exciting. We’ve never done anything completely online before. Last year our Walk for Alzheimer’s, which is Canada-wide, had to shift to a virtual format and this is to kind of complement that. It gives us a digital fundraiser for the winter, because the walk always happens at the end of May,” said Lindsay Gregory of the Alzheimer Society Dufferin County.

The money generated through the Quest will be split between the 29 Alzheimer Societies across Ontario and help to cover the costs of their supportive programming.

A large part of the Alzheimer Society’s supportive work is done through creating activity kits for persons living with dementia. The kits are filled with books, crossword puzzles, cards, and different games or activities intended to keep people’s minds occupied through the pandemic.

The Alzheimer Society’s goal is to ensure that people living with dementia, their families, and their caregivers are supported. This is done through providing all of the education and information a family might need when they first start treating a loved one with dementia. Assisting with system navigation is another important service the Alzheimer Society offers.

“We have that ability to connect everyone with who they need to be connected with. so, it’s just that education piece, that support piece, and just letting people know that they’re not alone, we’re with them, and we can provide what they need,” Gregory noted.

She said she encourages everyone in Dufferin County to join on the Quest and help support the local Alzheimer Society, which in turn, helps support fellow residents across the region

“We’re just looking for those heroes, so get involved today,” Gregory enthused.

“All of the kinds of activities for the Quest are pandemic friendly, we all want to stay safe and we want all of our participants to stay safe.”

Gregory noted that the Alzheimer Society Dufferin County, as well as almost every other not-for-profit organizations, is facing financial challenges due to the pandemic and any donations the community can provide are much needed and greatly appreciated.

Visit www.JoinTheQuest.ca to join in on the Quest, it’s not too late yet, but the virtual fundraiser wraps up at the end of the month.

