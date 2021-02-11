Police news

Dufferin OPP recover stolen vehicle that refused to stop for Shelburne Police with the help of Onstar

February 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

 Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call just after 6:00am yesterday morning regarding a stolen vehicle, from Minto Township, possibly in the area. Shelburne Police service also assisted and made attempts to stop the vehicle, however the driver did not stop.

With the helpful assistance of the OnStar Corporation, OPP officers were able to locate the vehicle on Elizabeth Street in Orangeville just before 6:30am.

Adriana QUANN 31-year-old from Arran-Elderslie Township was arrested without incident and charged with:

• Theft of motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Flight from police officer

• Failure to comply with police order x3

Quann was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Those who would like to report a crime anonymously can do so at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

 



         

