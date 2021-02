COVID-19 numbers in Shelburne and Dufferin

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Shelburne Police Service (SPS) makes the transitions to OPP on Feb. 18 they will be doing ...

National Cupcake Day™ is almost here and it’s the sweetest way to help animals February 22 is National Cupcake Day™ and there is no better ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s once again the time of year for Shelburne residents to take the plunge and take part ...