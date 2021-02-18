Road Tests resume in Dufferin County

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

In-vehicle passenger road tests were restarted on Tuesday (Feb. 16) in regions under the “red” zone of the provincial COVID-19 framework or lower, which includes Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health (WDGPH).

DriveTest centres in regions under the “grey” lockdown zone or that still have a Stay-at-Home order in place, such as Toronto, Peel, and York, won’t be resuming in-person road exams.

Strict public health and safety measures will be in place for all in-vehicle passenger road tests to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to the provincial government.

“As we safely and gradually transition out of the provincewide shutdown and return to the COVID-19 Response Framework, it’s important that we ensure drivers are able to get tested in order to keep our roads and highways safe,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation.

“For those who book an appointment, I strongly urge you to follow all public health and workplace safety requirements when visiting a DriveTest centre to protect yourself, staff and other clients.”

It’s important to note that individuals living in regions subject to a Stay-at-Home order or a “grey” zone lockdown will not be able to book an in-person road test at a DriveTest Centre in another region. Those who attempt to attend a test in another region with red, orange, yellow or green level lockdown measures will be turned away.

Back in late November of last year, the issue of cross-regional road tests was brought forward at an Orangeville Council meeting by Coun. Lisa Post.

At the time she noted that DriveTest examiners in Orangeville told her 90 per cent of their tests were being conducted with individuals from locked down areas, while WDGPH remained open with relatively low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. When fully operational, the Orangeville DriveTest Centre conducts 170-200 tests per day.

In light of this, Orangeville Council unanimously supported a motion brought forward by Coun. Post to write a letter requesting that the Province prohibits cross-regional access of road tests.

Just a few days after the Council meeting, the provincial government clamped down on cross-regional travel for road tests, outright banning residents in locked down areas from taking them.

DriveTest centres currently subject to the Province’s Stay-at-Home order include Brampton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Downsview, Etobicoke, Metro East, Port Union, North Bay, and St. Catharines. These DriveTest centres along with those in all other regions remain open for essential indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place.

All DriveTest staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when serving customers and DriveTest examiners are equipped with face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests. All DriveTest customers are also required to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, as well as sanitize their hands, submit temperature checks and answer screening questions

The Province of Ontario notes, if any region is moved back into Grey-Lockdown, in-vehicle passenger road testing will be immediately suspended, and all road tests will be cancelled to protect the health and safety of DriveTest customers and employees. Customers will receive a credit on the system so they can rebook a test when their region reopens.

Readers Comments (0)