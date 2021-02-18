Dufferin man wins $1 million

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Julie Tabsing of Orangeville won a guaranteed $1 million prize on Jan. 16 in the LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Julie, a 54-year-old married father, said he discovered his win while stopping for gas.

“The three tickets I checked first were all winners too – two Free Plays and a $20 win. When I scanned this one, I saw Big Winner and for some reason I thought I won $50,000,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “Then OLG called the store to speak with me and asked if I realized I had won $1 million. I was so happy!”

Julie said he keeps reflecting on how this win will change his life and help his

children.

“Now I’m a millionaire – it’s so amazing,” he smiled.

The first thing he plans to do with his windfall is pay off his mortgage. “I will also share with my children and use the rest wisely,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dawson Road in Orangeville.

of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,399 jackpot wins and 362 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Readers Comments (0)