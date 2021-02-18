Tons of new books at the Shelburne Library this week

The Shelburne Public Library is providing you with safe curbside pickup appointments.

Please call 519-925-2168 or email us at info@shelburnelibrary.ca to help you. We can select books for you or gather ones you have put on hold.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Community Readers:

Due to the current Lockdown, we have had to put the video taping of our Community Readers on hold for the time being. We will resume as soon as we are able.

Teen Scene:

Celebrate Black Authors Challenge!

For the month of February, Teens can participate in the Celebrate Black Authors Challenge! If you check out a book by a Black author, you will receive 1 ballot into the draw for a signed copy of Angie Thomas’ Concrete Rose. If you send in a review of the books you’ve been reading to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, you can earn 2 extra ballots per book! To coincide with this challenge, YOUR Library will be highlighting books by Black authors weekly on our YouTube channel. Check out our videos on Concrete Rose and Dear Martin,and Charming as a Verb.

Children’s Programs:

Please contact us so we can put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually. To improve video quality , we only livestream Sleepy Story Time on Facebook.

Story Time–Each month we send home the month’s worth of crafts and activities that accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. Check it out!

Fiction:

Long Range by C.J. Box

Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots

The Paris library by Janet Skeslien Charles

Super host by Kate Russo

My dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Missing and endangered by J.A. Jance

Non fiction:

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Apollo’s arrow: the profound and enduring impact of Coronavirus on the way we live by Nicholas A. Christakis

Uncomfortable conversations with a black man by Emmanuel Acho

The Erratics: a memoir by Vicki Laveau-Harvie

Animal, vegetable, junk by Mark Bittman

The New Heirloom garden by Ellen Ecker Ogden

Harry Potter: knitting magi by Tanis Gray

The 28-day Pegan diet by Isabel Minunni

