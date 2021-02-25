Mulmur snowmobilers in compliance: OPP

February 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

On Saturday (Feb. 20) members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were actively out patrolling snowmobile trails between Essa Township and the Township of Mulmur.

During the day, officers patrolled over 130 kilometers of trail and were pleased that the majority of riders were in compliance with the laws. Members issued one Provincial Offences Notice (PON) and issued a few minor warnings to raise awareness regarding snowmobile safety. While maintaining visibility on the trails, members welcomed the opportunity to speak with numerous snowmobilers, providing public safety education and encouraging safe operation throughout the snowmobiling season.

The OPP would like to remind riders to stick to the trails unless you have permission to ride on private property and remember to dress according to weather conditions.

Enjoy the trails and stay safe, says the Nottawasaga OPP.

Readers Comments (0)