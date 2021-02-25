Dufferin OPP investigating fatal collision in Amaranth

On Saturday (Feb. 20) at approximately 8:26 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dufferin Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on County Road 12 and 20th Side Road in the Township of Amaranth.

The collision involved two motor vehicles – a silver and a red sedan. The Initial investigation revealed that the silver sedan was travelling southbound on County Road 12 and the red sedan was going eastbound on 20th Side Road. The silver sedan failed to stop at its stop sign and collided with the red sedan.

The driver and passenger from the silver sedan suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the red sedan was the sole occupant of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The deceased driver has been identified as Scott HAMBLETON, 60, of Grand

Valley.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation Unit and Reconstructionist were deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation. Dufferin OPP continues to investigate the collision and is appealing to the public for additional witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

