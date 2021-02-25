Shelburne Public Library shares news

February 25, 2021

As a member of the Shelburne Public Library you have access to over 30,000 items from our collection. You can access any of these items through safe, contactless curbside pickup by:

1. Emailing – info@shelburnelbrary.ca

2. Placing holds through the online catalogue – www.shelburnelibrary.ca and clicking on “Our Catalogue”

3. Phoning the library at 519-925-2168

If patrons are in need of printing services, they can send what they want printed to frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca and pick it up curbside.

The Shelburne Public Library is mindful of the safety and health of our patrons and staff through this still uncertain time.

The library can select items for you or gather ones you have put on hold.

Its objective is to provide patrons with the services they need during these times.

New Books

You can browse all of the library’s new books if you login to its catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. and click on Our Catalogue to check it out. Look for New book or browse the entire catalogue.

The library is in the process of ordering most of our new Spring and Summer books and there are many favourite authors coming, plus some very interesting new ones. It will take a little while for library staff to catalogue and process but it is very exciting when they arrive!

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read. This week they read books by Frances Itani and Kelley Armstrong!

