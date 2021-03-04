Headwaters Foundation generates over $17,000 through 50/50 draw

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Headwaters Healthcare Foundation’s 50/50 draw wrapped up on March 1 and generated over $17,000.

The winner of the lottery was Lori S. of Mono, and when she got the call on Monday morning, it was exactly 12 years to the day since she received breast cancer surgery at Headwaters Hospital.

“When I called her in the morning, we both had a goosebumps moment that it all kind of came full circle for her,” said Kendra Goss of HHCF, who helped organize the fundraiser.

“She’s just really, really thrilled about being our first ever 50/50 winner.”

The lottery is going to be held three more times this year and is a way of generating revenue for the HHFC, since they can’t hold their usual in-person fundraisers.

“This one’s new for us,” said Goss. “Since COVID-19 hit. we’ve obviously had a huge fundraising gap because of all of the cancellation of our events and a lot of those events raise critical funds for Headwaters.”

The over $17,000 raised by HHCF helps to cover Headwaters Hospital’s equipment needs, since those costs aren’t fully covered by government funding.

Some of the type of equipment these funds will be used to purchase include ICU patient monitors, more hospital beds, a urology laser system, eye surgery stretchers and respiratory monitors in obstetrics.

HHCF also helps to cover the costs of any renovations or upgrades within the hospital, as well as Meditech Expanse, which is an electronic medical record system.

Overall, Goss said she’s extremely grateful to the community for all the revenue generated by the 50/50.

“It was so successful, we were so thrilled with the amount of support that we got from our own Dufferin Caledon community,” she enthused.

The next three 50/50 lotteries for HHCF are scheduled to take place in June, August and October.

Headwaters annual gala has been cancelled this year, but they’re hoping to bring back some of their other fundraisers.

In mid-June, HHFC is also hoping to revive their golf tournament, which was cancelled last year. They’re planning to bring back Tour de Headwaters in the fall as well, which wasn’t able to run in 2020. All future fundraisers will have COVID-19 safety protocols and cancelled if the pandemic worsens.

