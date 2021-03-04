Nominate an Everyday Hero from UGDSB

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

The nomination period for the 2020-2021 Everyday Hero Awards is here. This year more than ever, we know that our school communities would not be the same without the amazing staff, students, volunteers and community members who help make the Upper Grand District School Board a great place to learn and work.

If you want to recognize a person who goes above and beyond in our school system, now is your chance to nominate them for an Everyday Hero Award. Eligible candidates for the Everyday Hero Awards include UGDSB employees, students, community members or volunteers. Nominations can be for an individual or for a group who has made a difference to our school system.

Criteria for the award includes the performance of duties at a high level at all times, a significant school or system-related achievement, a specific innovation or achievement of significant value or importance to the system, or a unique circumstance considered worthy of recognition by the board.

Nominations are open until March 26, 2021, and are being collected digitally.

Like many things, how we honour our winners this year has changed. Winners will be honoured during a virtual ceremony on May 10 at 7:00pm. More information about the virtual ceremony will be communicated by the board closer to the date.

For more information and to view nomination criteria visit www.ugdsb.ca/heroes

