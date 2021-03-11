Shelburne Multicultural Event opens up nominations for awards

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Organizers of the Shelburne Multicultural Event are calling on the Dufferin-Caledon community for nominations for the Dufferin-Caledon Multicultural Award.

The award is part of the local celebration of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, which will be celebrated on June 27.

“We’re asking the community to say who they think should be nominated and who has created an impact in the community,” said Althea Alli, organizer of the event.

The Multicultural Day event is spearhead by local resident Althea Alli, who after moving to Shelburne in 2013 with her family, looked to foster the celebration of cultural diversity in the community.

“One of the main reasons for the multicultural event is to create unity in the community, to create that understanding of everyone’s culture and acceptance of everyone’s cultures, and to have basic knowledge of things that are needed in the community now, that the demographics have change,” said Alli.

In previous years the event has included the showcasing of art exhibits, performances from the community, and food, but this year’s event, Alli says, will look a little different.

“This year the multicultural event is looking to give back to the community in the way of honoring and recognizing those individuals who have really gone above and beyond in making the community come together when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and equity,” said Alli.

A committee consisting of seven members from Dufferin-Caledon was created in January for the 2021 Multicultural Day Event and for the judging of the awards. Members on the committee include Althea Alli, MP Kyle Seeback, Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson, Caledon Councillor Johanna Downey, Jim Waddington, Harleen Toor, and Soha Soliman.

Awards categories, that residents can be nominated under include youth under 24, 24 plus, businesses, and organizations, with six awards to be given out. To be eligible you must be a resident or work in Dufferin County or Caledon.

On Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) a virtual ceremony will be held for the flag raising, designed by the committee, in Shelburne, Dufferin County, Caledon, and at the Museum of Dufferin. The flag created by the committee features a collage of flags from around the world encircled by the words “unity and diversity”.

“The idea is a uniformed community, a community that supports each other and flourishes, and makes a greater stance, greater impact for the younger generation coming up,” said Alli. “It’s an understanding of who we are moving forward, building and showing that we work together.”

The awards will also be presented to the winners during the June 27 virtual event.

To nominate or to find out more about the Dufferin-Caledon Multicultural Award go to https://altheaalli.wixsite.com/multiculturalevent/multiculturalaward.

