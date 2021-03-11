Local mental health campaign launches on social media

March 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Two women are helping to spread uplifting messages online as people continue to struggle with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly one year after it began.

Claire Knight of Mulmur and Jenn Price of Central Wellington launched the “Share Your Silver Lining” campaign in Dufferin County on March 6, where residents are encouraged to share something positive and unexpected that’s happened during the pandemic on social media, using the hashtag #ShareYourSilverLining.

The initiative runs until May 10 and is meant to encourage and inspire people who are struggling with mental health.

“A lot of people are really down about isolation and COVID in general,” said Price. “What we realized was there are a lot of silver linings that have happened, positive things, both big and small. So, we thought why don’t we encourage people to share stories of positivity.”

“Sometimes that little glimmer can really help somebody out of a dark place,” she added.

In addition to promoting positivity, the Share Your Silver Lining initiative is fundraising for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and raised over $2,000 from when the same campaign was run in Wellington County over the last two months.

Several businesses in Shelburne and Orangeville are sponsoring the initiative with weekly prize draws.

To be entered into the draws for a chance to win, post something positive that’s happened in the last year to the Facebook Page “Share Your Silver Lining – Save a Life” at https://www.facebook.com/shareyoursilverlining or leave a comment. Those looking to participate can also do so by making a public post on their own profile using the hashtag #ShareYourSilverLining.

Every week a Dufferin County based business sponsors a different prize and this week the sponsor is Shelburne Family

Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, who donated a $300 Stress Focused Wellness Package, which includes acupuncture and massage sessions, along with bath bombs.

The businesses who sponsor the prizes are also sharing their silver linings through videos on Facebook.

Next week Sadie’s Sweet Botique in Shelburne is giving away a voucher for her homemade and creative baked treats. Other businesses participating include Flaunt Salon and Spa in Orangeville, Limitless by My Crafty Neighbour, Shelburne Kinettes and Littles Automotive.

Hockley Valley Resort generously donated the grand prize of a one-night stay, breakfast and $200 spa credit.

The response was overwhelmingly positive when the campaign was run in Central Wellington from the start of January until early March, with lots of positive messages and posts of appreciation.

“It’s really making a difference in a lot of different area,” said Price. “Everybody has really just embraced it, they’re sharing their stories, people are commenting that don’t even know each other just out of amazement and positivity.”

Knight and Price say they encourage the community to participate and reflect on some of the positive things that have happened during the pandemic.

“We really encourage people to get a little bit out of their comfort zone and share some special stories that have happened just to inspire others, and really make this a success for the community,” Knight enthused. “People really love hearing stories that are positive and unexpected things.”

Readers Comments (0)