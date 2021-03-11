Town of Shelburne receives additional funding from provincial government

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is receiving $112,225 in funding from the Ontario government to address operating costs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, announced the funding in a press release last Thursday (March 4) that stated the funding will “help ensure the delivery of critical services during the pandemic and keep capital projects on track.”

Shelburne is one of ten municipalities in Dufferin-Caledon allocated to receive the more than $3.5 million funding from the provincial government.

Other municipalities that have received funding include the Town of Caledon ($1,969,743), County of Dufferin ($632,449), Town of Orangeville ($430,857), Town of Grand Valley ($67,994), Town of Mono ($130,690), Township of East Garafraxa ($41,599), Township of Amaranth ($58,033), Township of Mulmur ($67,692), and Township of Melanchthon ($48,341).

“This additional support for Dufferin-Caledon is helping our municipalities respond to the needs of our residents during COVID-19,” said Jones. “We rely on municipal services and this provincial investment is ensuring our municipal partners have the ability to continue providing that service throughout the pandemic.”

The announcement is part of the province’s $500 million investment to help ensure stability for 444 municipalities in Ontario over the next year. Funding, the press release said, is being prioritized to help municipalities hardest hit by the pandemic.

