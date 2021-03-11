Shelburne Public Library shares new books and what’s new

March 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

As a member of the Shelburne Public Library, you have access to over 30,000 items from our collection, which can be accessed safely, through contactless curbside pickup.

To access titles, email the library at info@shelburnelibrary.ca or place holds through the online catalogue – www.shelburnelibrary.ca and clicking on “Our Catalogue.”

Titles can also be accessed by phoning the library at 519-925-2168.

Printing can be sent to: frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca and picked up curbside.

The library is mindful of the safety and health of its patrons and staff through this still uncertain time!

Library staff can select items for you or gather ones you have put on hold.

Their objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Seedy Monday, March 15, 2021

We have had a terrific response to our Seedy Monday. There are so many exciting and interesting varieties and due to the generosity of our partners, we still have some seed left so next Monday, March 15, we will take more orders again.

Yes, they are free and they are awesome.

We’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to Hawthorne Seeds who have been a first-rate partner through their generous donation of seeds for the seed library. Additionally, we’d like to send the biggest thank you to one of our stellar patrons, Brenda C., who has single handedly prepared the individual packages of seeds for us to share! These two partnerships lead to the incredible success of Shelburne Public Library`s 2021 seed library.

Teen Scene:

We’ve had the advantage of some gorgeous weather this week, but that didn’t stop us from creating a snowstorm in a jar! Check out our Teen activity videos, which are posted every Tuesday at 4pm. Most of the supplies are easily found around the house to recreate. Better yet—if you’ve got Teens at home and want to stay up-to-date with our Teen activities, email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will put you on our Teen enewsletter list!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 16th- Shamrock Gummies

Tuesday, March 23rd- DIY Herb Garden

Tuesday, March 30th- Cherry Blossom Paintings

Children’s Programs:

Please contact us so we can put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick a bag for you.

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually. To improve video quality, we only livestream Sleepy Story Time on Facebook.

Story Time–Each month we send home a month’s worth of crafts and activities to accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. and click on Our Catalogue. Look for new books or browse the entire catalogue.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read.

Our new books will be arriving soon and there will be so many to choose from that you will have trouble choosing what to read!

Fiction:

The ancient dead by Barbara Fradkin

Downfall by Robert Rotenberg

The gilded cage by Camilla Lackberg

Liar by Lesley Pearse

A Lowcountry Christmas by Mary Alice Monroe

A Lowcountry wedding by Mary Alice Monroe

The pull of the stars by Emma Donoghue

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

V2 by Robert Harris

Non fiction:

I overcame my autism and all I got was this lousy anxiety disorder by Sarah Kurchak

Fast this way by Dave Asprey

The seventh shot by Ann Burke

The Pegan diet by Mark Hyman, MD.

The three mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Two trees make a forest by Jessica J. Lee

